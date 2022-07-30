Complaint: Suspect accused holding woman in vehicle, sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A criminal complaint released Friday details how two men allegedly groped a young woman while she was waiting for her rideshare option in downtown Madison and held her in a vehicle while one of them sexually assaulted her.

Ivan Smart, 22, is accused of first-degree sexual assault and party to a crime of false imprisonment.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told officers that she was leaving a bar on State Street with her friends around 2:30 a.m. on July 24 and decided to call a rideshare option instead of walking home. The woman waited under an awning in the 500 block of State Street when she was approached by two men.

The complaint alleges that the two men spoke to her “inappropriately in a sexual manner” and began groping her. She told police that she remembered walked somewhere with the two suspects and then was taken to the back of an SUV-type vehicle, according to the complaint.

One of the men was driving the vehicle and the other suspect, Smart, pinned her down and assaulted her, the complaint alleges. The woman stated that she pushed or punched the suspect.

According to the complaint, the woman said she continued to struggle and the driver started to “freak out.” He eventually pulled over and stopped the vehicle, at which time the woman was able to escape.

The victim was able to find a couple sitting on a porch nearby who helped her find her friends, she recalled in the complaint.

The next day, an officer reviewing surveillance photos of the two suspects from a nearby business recognized Smart as someone who he had interacted with before and said he goes to State Street often.

The woman met with police again on July 26 and told them that she had asked the men to let her out of the vehicle and both said “No.” Police presented six photographs to the woman as potential suspects. The complaint recalled that the woman looked at one of the photos for longer than the others, which police later identified as Smart’s, and said “those eyes...” I remember he had a scary look on his face....”

The complaint states that she did not make a final identification, but said the photo of Smart and one other were the most likely matches for the suspect.

The complaint did not identify the other suspect allegedly involved.

Smart appeared in court Friday where his cash bond was set at $15,000. He will return on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

