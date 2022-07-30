Disability Pride Festival celebrates community

The Disability Pride Festival celebrated community Saturday.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A community of people with disabilities gathered Saturday at Warner Park for a full day of festivities.

The Disability Pride Festival featured entertainers, exhibits and adaptive sports for people to enjoy.

Board member Kate Moran said the event is a wonderful opportunity for the disability community to meet and learn more about each other.

“The disability community has a huge amount of talent. If you go look at any of these booths, they’re creating, they’re building. We’re providing what we need for ourselves and with the support of the agencies that support us,” Moran said.

According to Moran, Disability Pride Madison will continue to host disability-focused events throughout the year.

