EB Highway 19 near Waunakee closed due to law enforcement incident

(MGN Online)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of eastbound traffic are closed on WIS 19 at US 12 near Waunakee due to a law enforcement incident, Dane County Dispatch said.

Officials say the call for the incident came in around 7:30 p.m. and that Dane County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.

Dispatch wasn’t able to give any more information about the details of the law enforcement incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found

Latest News

Public testing of Wisconsin voting equipment starts on Saturday
Sarah Godlewski and Mandela Barnes
Former Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate back Barnes in ‘unity’ before primaries
2022 Madison All-City Swim
Thousands gather for 2022 All-City Swim Championship
Former Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate back Barnes in ‘unity’ before primaries
Former Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate back Barnes in ‘unity’ before primaries