EB Highway 19 near Waunakee closed due to law enforcement incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of eastbound traffic are closed on WIS 19 at US 12 near Waunakee due to a law enforcement incident, Dane County Dispatch said.

Officials say the call for the incident came in around 7:30 p.m. and that Dane County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.

Dispatch wasn’t able to give any more information about the details of the law enforcement incident.

