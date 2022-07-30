Enjoy the weekend - the heat is back next week

Key Takeaways

Sunny, low 80s both Saturday & Sunday

Next rain chance: Sunday night to Monday morning

Really feeling the heat by Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve been treated to some very mild temperatures the past few days and those unfortunately come to an end this weekend. However, we won’t be getting incredibly hot right away! Temperatures will remain seasonable in the mid to low 80s Saturday through Tuesday. Lots of sunshine on the way for the weekend and dew points will remain low.

States to our west won’t be so lucky this weekend: heat will be building through the Dakotas and Central Plains, beginning to spread eastward next week. Locally, we’ll be feeling more humid to start the workweek, but the hot temperatures won’t reach us until Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 90s both Wednesday and Thursday with heat indices possibly nearing the triple-digits. This weekend is the time to get any yard work or outdoor projects done because you definitely won’t be wanting to do it next week!

Rain chances are looking pretty slim for the next 7 days. Our best chance arrives with a frontal boundary Sunday night into early Monday morning. Broken showers and a few thunderstorms are possible overnight, but not looking at any severe potential at this point in time. A few additional showers are possible on Thursday.

