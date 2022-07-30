Free Bikes 4 Kidz holds annual garage sale fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of bikes and bike accessories were sold at discounted prices Saturday at East Towne Mall.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz held their first annual garage sale fundraiser.

From 10 a.m. to noon, community members shopped a wide array of items, including bike racks, pet trailers, mirrors and more.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz executive director Kristie Goforth said the organization never knows what items will be donated year to year.

“We end up being like a bicycle museum. Some of the donations we get are amazing. You’ll see some 1950s vintage Schwinns. So I see people buying those vintage Schwinn saddles, which when they’re in mint condition they’re worth a lot; we’re selling them for $10,” Goforth said.

Goforth said come fall, the organization will be in search of more unwanted bikes and accessories ahead of their May giveaway.

