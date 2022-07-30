Girl injured after she was bucked off horse

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20 year old girl was found laying out after she was bucked off a horse in Dodge County.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dodge Co. Central Communications received a call from the mother of the girl who found her daughter laying out in the pasture, according to CLR Fire and Rescue.

First responders determined that due to the severity of her injuries and the location of the incident, that a medial helicopter would be needed says CLR Fire Chief Eric Howlett.

The girl was transported by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

The scene was cleared around 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found
Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting

Latest News

The crash happened in the middle of a Friday night investigation
Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver
Police say the three men do know each other.
Intoxicated attack ends with one man stabbed
Complaint: Suspect accused holding woman in vehicle, sexual assault
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.