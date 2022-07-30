Girl injured after she was bucked off horse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20 year old girl was found laying out after she was bucked off a horse in Dodge County.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dodge Co. Central Communications received a call from the mother of the girl who found her daughter laying out in the pasture, according to CLR Fire and Rescue.

First responders determined that due to the severity of her injuries and the location of the incident, that a medial helicopter would be needed says CLR Fire Chief Eric Howlett.

The girl was transported by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

The scene was cleared around 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.