HAMILTON holds lottery in Madison for tickets

By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Digital lotteries for HAMILTON tickets will be held for the show’s performances at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.

The first show will take place on August 9 and performances will continue until August 21, according to the Overture Center.

There will be a limited number of tickets available for each performance and should someone be named a winner, their ticket will cost them $10 says the Overture Center.

Each week, the lottery will open on each Friday and close the following Thursday. Overture Center says that winner and non-winner notifications will be sent out at 10 a.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. Participants can enter using the official app for HAMILTON.

The lottery is free to enter or participate. Winners will be able to purchase up to two tickets but will only be able to enter once. Must be 18 years or older to enter.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Any tickets won in the lottery that are resold afterwards will be voided according to Overture Center.

Regular price tickets are also now on sale at Overture Center’s website.

