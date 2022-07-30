Heat Index values could top 100°F next week

After early Monday storms, the thermometer ramps up into the middle of our upcoming work week!
Much of the Midwest including Wisconsin) will feel above-average temperatures for the beginning of August.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • The weekend remains dry & sunny
  • Showers and a few storms are possible early Monday morning
  • Highs climb into the 90s on Wednesday - with heat index values close to 100°F

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Surface high-pressure was centered over Indiana as of Saturday afternoon. Fair-weather cumulus clouds have developed across the Great Lakes region - with plenty of filtered sunshine. Some cloud cover will remain overhead tonight - keeping lows in the 60s.

As high-pressure pulls off farther to the East, southerly winds will increase into Sunday - bringing high-temperatures into the mid 80s.

An upper-level wave moves across the Great Plains late Sunday. A surface low-pressure system and attendant cold front will swing through Wisconsin overnight into early Monday. Showers and storms are likely with this frontal boundary - impacting southern Wisconsin after midnight Monday. Due to the late arrival of storms, severe weather is not expected.

The rainfall will keep Monday temperatures in check, but more heat is on the way mid-next week. Highs jump from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the mid 90s by Wednesday. Another upper-level wave may generate additional showers/storms Wednesday afternoon. Timing will impact the high temperatures.

More sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected for the latter half of the week before a weekend warm up.

