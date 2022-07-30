Intoxicated attack ends with one man stabbed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday night around 10:45 p.m., Madison Police officers responded to a home on 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive for a call that someone had been stabbed.

According to MPD, three men got into an argument, and then two of them, who were intoxicated, attacked the victim.

After a second argument broke out, one of the men, 48-year-old Charles Butler pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive.

Police say the three men do know each other.

Butler faces charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.

The second suspect, 56-year-old Bruce Parker, faces charges of Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.

