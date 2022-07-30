Madison Community Policing Team arrests two during proactive patrol

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department arrested two men early Saturday morning while working proactive patrol.

Officers from the Central District’s Community Policing Team were working proactive patrol in the Downtown Entertainment Zone around 2:10 a.m. when officers saw a vehicle parked in a lot that is labeled “no trespassing.”

The officers made contact with the driver and occupants of the vehicle in the 400 block of W. Johnson St.

Drug evidence was allegedly seen inside the vehicle, according to MPD.

A 23-year-old was arrested for possession of schedule II narcotics and trespass.

Another 23-year-old was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and trespass, after a loaded handgun was found concealed on the suspect. The handgun was taken by police.

MPD said two other occupants of the vehicle were released with municipal citations for trespass.

