Monona police responding to two Beltline crashes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch said Monona police are responding to two separate crashes on US 12 EB Saturday afternoon.

The two crashes happened about a half hour apart, both near the Monona Dr. exit.

The call for the first crash came in at 2:28 p.m. and a second call followed at 2:54 p.m.

Dane County dispatch said there were reported injuries in both crashes, but was unsure of the number of injuries at this time.

All lanes are back open.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.