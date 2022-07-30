Monona police responding to two Beltline crashes

The two crashes happened about a half hour apart, both near the Monona Dr. exit.
The two crashes happened about a half hour apart, both near the Monona Dr. exit.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch said Monona police are responding to two separate crashes on US 12 EB Saturday afternoon.

The call for the first crash came in at 2:28 p.m. and a second call followed at 2:54 p.m.

Dane County dispatch said there were reported injuries in both crashes, but was unsure of the number of injuries at this time.

All lanes are back open.

