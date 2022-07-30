PHMDC’s Monkeypox vaccine clinic fills up in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The chance of getting monkeypox remains low in Wisconsin; however, health officials will start vaccinating those most at risk in Dane County soon.

Public Health Madison and Dane County opened appointments for the clinic on July 28 only to announce that the first week of appointments were filled up the next day, on July 29.

The clinic will open Monday, Aug. 1 and PHMDC anticipates more vaccine supply will allow them to schedule more appointments for the week of Aug. 8.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently expanded monkeypox vaccine eligibility for the following:

People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.

Gay, bisexual, trans and any other men who have sex with men, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.

The state of Wisconsin was allocated 1,486 doses of the Jynneos vaccine--a two dose vaccine series.

According to the CDC, there are 5,189 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States. There are 13 in Wisconsin.

University of Wisconsin Immunology Professor David O’Connor said the Jynneos vaccine is effective before or after monkeypox exposure.

”I would think about the vaccine as mainly being used for people who are not yet infected or those sort of narrow risk groups of someone who knows that they’ve had a recent high risk exposure,” O’Connor said. ”I think that if you have a large network of partners you have reason to worry. Regardless of your sexual preferences but we need to be blunt that the main drivers of this so far are those who have a lot of partners.”

He said when vaccine supplies are limited, it’s important to vaccinate individuals most at risk first.

Monkeypox symptoms include painful skin rashes, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes.

The virus mainly spreads through intimate contact, but symptoms may not appear during an incubation period of 14 to 21 days.

”Someone who is highly active is potentially going to find themselves in a situation where they could spread the virus unwittingly to others,” O’Connor said.

Since the most recent outbreak in Western Europe and the United States is spreading primarily through men who have sex with men, health officials are trying to warn those individuals without stigmatizing their identities.

”We do a disservice to that group by making the message overly broad,” O’Connor shared.

O’Connor said non-intimate interactions are not risky.

”It’s not casual contact,” he said. “It’s not on a toilet seat, it’s not going to a bar and being close to people. It’s unlikely that that’s going to be a significant route of infection given the fact that it’s now been with us for three or four months and we haven’t seen large reports of outbreaks associated with clubs.”

