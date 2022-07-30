Police searching for missing 68-year-old Madison man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department has issued a missing person report Friday for a 68-year-old man.

Ocie Crisler was last seen at 8 p.m. in Madison around the 200 block of South Park Street and has not been heard from since, according to MPD.

Madison Police Department reports that he has a heart condition that requires him to take regular medication. It would appear that he does not have his medication with him.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, gray Nike sneakers and possibly a watch on his left wrist.

Police noted he lives on the 1700 block of Blossom Lane.

If located, please contact your local law enforcement agency, or the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center at (608)255-2345.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.