Public testing of Wisconsin voting equipment starts on Saturday

(HNN)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sent a reminder Friday that the public testing of electronic voting equipment to be used in the August 9 primary starts on Saturday.

WEC says that the test provides an opportunity in communities across Wisconsin for the public to witness firsthand how election officials are preparing for the upcoming primary.

The law requires that municipalities conduct a public test of their electric voting equipment at least 10 days prior to each election, according to WEC. The public is invited to attend and observe the legitimacy of the equipment firsthand.

Following the public test, the equipment and the memory devices are required to remain secure. The memory devices also must remain inside the device with a tamper-evident seal. A chain-of-custody log is also kept and maintained which documents any access to each memory device or tabulator, says WEC.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found

Latest News

Sarah Godlewski and Mandela Barnes
Former Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate back Barnes in ‘unity’ before primaries
2022 Madison All-City Swim
Thousands gather for 2022 All-City Swim Championship
Aidan O'Gara, Alexa O'Gara, and Tyler Schick hangout at Sun Prairie Golf Course
Sun Prairie teens organize golf outing benefitting autism awareness
Former Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate back Barnes in ‘unity’ before primaries
Former Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate back Barnes in ‘unity’ before primaries