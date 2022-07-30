Public testing of Wisconsin voting equipment starts on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sent a reminder Friday that the public testing of electronic voting equipment to be used in the August 9 primary starts on Saturday.

WEC says that the test provides an opportunity in communities across Wisconsin for the public to witness firsthand how election officials are preparing for the upcoming primary.

The law requires that municipalities conduct a public test of their electric voting equipment at least 10 days prior to each election, according to WEC. The public is invited to attend and observe the legitimacy of the equipment firsthand.

Following the public test, the equipment and the memory devices are required to remain secure. The memory devices also must remain inside the device with a tamper-evident seal. A chain-of-custody log is also kept and maintained which documents any access to each memory device or tabulator, says WEC.

