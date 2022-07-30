On the Road with Doogs and Friends at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled down to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

EAA AirVenture is a weeklong event which takes place at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin which showcases planes and aviation technology of all kinds for enthusiasts every year.

According to the event website, AirVenture usually brings in around 500,000 attendees from over 80 different countries and is the “worlds greatest aviation celebration”.

The event has both military and commercial aviation contribution with all sorts of different kinds of planes and jets.

It will also feature a multitude of different airshows throughout the week.

“This year at Oshkosh is unique with the number of special aerial events, ranging from military demo teams to displays from airliners and anniversary formations from homebuilt aircraft,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programming. “Every day at AirVenture has features during the afternoon air shows that make the week unforgettable, along with the unexpected surprises that create only-at-Oshkosh moments.”

While there, Doogs got the chance to speak with Dick Knapinski, EAA Communications Director, where they chatted in front of a C-5 Transporter, which is one of the world’s largest transport aircrafts, to talk about just how busy the event usually is.

“Yesterday, 2,600 aircraft movements here in Oshkosh and that’s takeoffs and landings, O’Hare and Hartsfield each had about 2,100, so we win again, we’re the world’s busiest,” said Knapinski.

Doogs also got the chance to catch up with John Casper, President & CEO of Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, who put the importance of this event to the city of Oshkosh in one phrase.

“Oshkosh and aviation go hand in hand, people know of the AirVenture as Oshkosh,” said Casper.

In addition to all of the airshows and plane tours the event also features a 5K, a job fair, a movie night where they will feature Top Gun: Maverick on a five-story screen and much more.

According to Knapinski, this is very much a family event and kids 18 and under can attend the event free of charge thanks to a partnership with Boeing.

“If you love aviation, if you love technology, you love history, this is it, it is aviation’s family reunion, the world’s largest flying convention right here in Wisconsin,” said Knapinski.

This year’s AirVenture takes place from July 25-31.

Each Friday, First Alert Meteorologist Brian Doogs will travel to a new community to highlight a special summer event or festival. Next week, Doogs will showcase the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin. Join us for “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” Fridays on NBC15 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

