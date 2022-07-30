Shelter in place canceled for residents near 1600 Washington Ave. in Sauk City

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County authorities are no longer asking residents to shelter in place near the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Sauk City.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 9:35 p.m. asking residents near this area not to leave their homes due to “police activity.”

The sheriff’s office sent out an updated alert around 10:10 p.m., saying residents no longer needed to stay in their homes.

“We appreciate you taking the time during this police activity situation to stay safe,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Our residents safety is our number one priority.”

No other details about the investigation were released.

The sheriff’s office and local authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found

Latest News

Complaint: Suspect accused holding woman in vehicle, sexual assault
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility
Officials detail information on monkeypox vaccine eligibility
Ocie Crisler
Police searching for missing 68-year-old Madison man
Officials investigate shooting near Highway 12
Officials investigate shooting near Highway 12