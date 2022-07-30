Shelter in place canceled for residents near 1600 Washington Ave. in Sauk City

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County authorities are no longer asking residents to shelter in place near the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Sauk City.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 9:35 p.m. asking residents near this area not to leave their homes due to “police activity.”

The sheriff’s office sent out an updated alert around 10:10 p.m., saying residents no longer needed to stay in their homes.

“We appreciate you taking the time during this police activity situation to stay safe,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Our residents safety is our number one priority.”

No other details about the investigation were released.

The sheriff’s office and local authorities were investigating.

