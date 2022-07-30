Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Friday night Dane County Deputies were investigating an incident of road rage on USH 12/STH 19 in the town of Springfield where a person was shot.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, while on the scene investigating, a vehicle hit a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Sergeant as well as their two squad cars.

Both were standing outside of their cars when they were struck, both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating the incident.

