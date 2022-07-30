Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to leave their homes. (KFSN via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires fed by windy and hot conditions have grown dramatically in California and Montana, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes.

In northern California, the fast-moving McKinney fire tore across an estimated 28 square miles by Saturday morning after starting Friday in Klamath National Forest.

Meanwhile in Montana, a wildfire doubled in size to more than 6 square miles near the town of Elmo and Flathead Lake.

Roughly 200 miles to the south, Idaho residents remained under evacuation orders as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest burned more than 67 square miles of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
2022 hit Summer Series, On the Road With Doogs and Friends
On the Road with Doogs and Friends at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina.
Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina