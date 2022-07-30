Yelich, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 win over Red Sox

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) gestures after his double, next to Boston Red Sox's...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) gestures after his double, next to Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Christian Yelich drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning, Brandon Woodruff struck out nine and the Milwaukee Brewers returned to Boston for the first time in eight years and beat the Red Sox 4-1. Andrew McCutchen had a run-scoring fielder’s choice and Tyrone Taylor added a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The Brewers improved to 6-1 since the All-Star break and won in their first game at Fenway Park since April 2014. Woodruff (9-3) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits and two walks. Josh Hader struck out three in the ninth to pick up his 29th save. Brayan Bello (0-3) took the loss in an extended relief outing.

