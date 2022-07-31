Area artists share work during Garver Feed Mill art fair

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local artists had an opportunity to showcase their work Sunday during an art fair at Garver Feed Mill.

During the Art Works Art Fair, the public was invited to linger, enjoy local art and interact with the artists.

Jewelry maker Julie Raasch works in copper and uses a technique called fold-forming to create her nature-inspired jewelry. Raasch said most artists work from home or at their studio, and art fairs are a chance for them to interact with the community.

“Artists right here we make, we manufacture, we create everything we do locally, in our home studios, or some of us have studios outside the home, and so it’s just a great opportunity to get out and mingle with the public, share our local work.”

A different selection of artists will be chosen to showcase their work at the next art fair on Aug. 28. A full list of Garver events can be found here: https://garverevents.com/public-events/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.

Latest News

All proceeds from the walk/run will help support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of the...
Huntington’s Disease Society of America to host walk/run in Madison
St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus
House fire in Beloit leaves one person in hospital, up to $20,000 in damages
Lodi equestrian headed to Mongolia to compete in Mongol Derby