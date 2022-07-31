Area artists share work during Garver Feed Mill art fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local artists had an opportunity to showcase their work Sunday during an art fair at Garver Feed Mill.

During the Art Works Art Fair, the public was invited to linger, enjoy local art and interact with the artists.

Jewelry maker Julie Raasch works in copper and uses a technique called fold-forming to create her nature-inspired jewelry. Raasch said most artists work from home or at their studio, and art fairs are a chance for them to interact with the community.

“Artists right here we make, we manufacture, we create everything we do locally, in our home studios, or some of us have studios outside the home, and so it’s just a great opportunity to get out and mingle with the public, share our local work.”

A different selection of artists will be chosen to showcase their work at the next art fair on Aug. 28. A full list of Garver events can be found here: https://garverevents.com/public-events/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.