Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there is an active crash scene on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews are responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM.

Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county line.

It is unclear what caused the crash, how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

NBC15 crews are on the way to the scene. We will update this news story as we learn more information.

