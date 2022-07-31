Ex-Red Sox OF Renfroe hits 2-run HR, Brewers top Boston 9-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox...
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe belted a two-run homer over the Green Monster, Eric Lauer pitched five innings of one-run ball for his first victory in over a month and the Milwaukee Brewers beat fading Boston 9-4, sending the Red Sox to their 13th loss in 16 games. Omar Narváez and Tyrone Taylor each added a solo shot, and Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are 7-1 since the All-Star break. Milwaukee, playing in Boston for the first time since 2014, will try for a sweep of the three-game series Sunday.

