House fire in Beloit leaves one person in hospital, up to $20,000 in damages

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was sent to a hospital and a family has was displaced in Beloit after a house fire Saturday afternoon caused severe damage to their home.

According to the City of Beloit Fire Department, they received a call about the fire around 6:00 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Sixth street.

One person was transported to the hospital, and the rest are currently being assisted by the Red Cross. The reason why the person was sent to the hospital was not disclosed.

There is an estimated $20,000 in damage due to the fire, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The Town of Beloit, South Beloit, and Janesville fire departments assisted on the scene.

We responded to a residential fire at 6:02 pm yesterday in the 1400 block of Sixth Street. One individual was...

Posted by City of Beloit Fire Department on Sunday, July 31, 2022

