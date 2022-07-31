Huntington’s Disease Society of America to host walk/run in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is hosting the Team Hope Walk/Run in Madison this year.

All proceeds from the walk/run will help support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of the people and families affected by Huntington’s disease.

This year’s walk/run will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at McKee Farms Park.

“One thing we want them to know is that they are NOT alone in this fight,” Camille Colletti, HDSA Upper Great Lakes Regional Development Officer, said. “While HD might be rare, there are other families and friends here to support you within your very own community. With laughter, smiles, and a day of fun; our Team Hope events bring us all together to embrace our challenges, because Family is Everything.”

Team Hope is the organization’s largest fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. Team Hope has raised more than $14 million for HD since its start in 2007.

Each year, thousands of families and friends support each other and HDSA’s mission through the walk/run.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. The disease deteriorates a person’s mental and physical abilities and currently has no cure. Today there are about 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.

You can register for the walk/run, fundraise or donate to the event here.

