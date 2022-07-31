Lodi equestrian headed to Mongolia to compete in Mongol Derby

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A horseback rider from Lodi is traveling across the world Sunday to partake in the 2021 Mongol Derby, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Out of around 700 applicants, Chloe Dvorak was one of three Americans chosen to compete in the 1,000 km adventure race across the Mongolian Steppe. According to Mongol Derby, athletes ride 75-100 miles daily for ten days, changing horses every 20-25 miles, and relying only on a GPS for directions

Although she has traveled the world competing in equestrian races since she was just a child, Dvorak says she has never been to Mongolia, and is looking forward to exploring a new culture.

“Seeing Mongolia, you live with locals for essentially two weeks and just learn their culture and what not, so that’s really cool,” Dvorak said.

If you would like to follow or donate to Chloe’s equestrian journey, you can follow her Facebook page, Chloe Goes to Mongolia.

