Lodi equestrian headed to Mongolia to compete in Mongol Derby

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A horseback rider from Lodi is traveling across the world Sunday to partake in the 2021 Mongol Derby, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Out of around 700 applicants, Chloe Dvorak was one of three Americans chosen to compete in the 1,000 km adventure race across the Mongolian Steppe. According to Mongol Derby, athletes ride 75-100 miles daily for ten days, changing horses every 20-25 miles, and relying only on a GPS for directions

Although she has traveled the world competing in equestrian races since she was just a child, Dvorak says she has never been to Mongolia, and is looking forward to exploring a new culture.

“Seeing Mongolia, you live with locals for essentially two weeks and just learn their culture and what not, so that’s really cool,” Dvorak said.

If you would like to follow or donate to Chloe’s equestrian journey, you can follow her Facebook page, Chloe Goes to Mongolia.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.

Latest News

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD investigates multiple shots fired incidents across Madison
Police looking for suspect after man shot on Madison’s east side
A small Wisconsin community’s first LGBTQ+ pride event ran successfully, despite a little...
Watertown’s first LGBTQ+ pride event remains mostly peaceful
Urban Triage helps connect community to Black businesses
Urban Triage helps connect community to Black businesses