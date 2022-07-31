MPD investigates multiple shots fired incidents across Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Police responded to multiple shots fired across Madison.

Early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., Madison Police officers arrived to the 4300 block of the West Beltline Highway Frontage Road for reports of shots fire.

Police found shell casings, but no property damage. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

At 3:17 a.m., officers responded to more shots fire near the 7200 block of Midtown Road.

There was no property damage or reports of injuries, according to police.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested in either incident, and they are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Saturday night.

