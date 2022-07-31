Nice end to the weekend with overnight rain

Still looking hot later this week
Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week!
Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week!(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sunny & pleasant Sunday
  • Isolated showers and storms tonight
  • Some changes in how long heat will last this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another great weather day is ahead for Sunday. More sunshine and comfortable conditions, with temperatures a few degrees warmer. This afternoon, we’ll top off in the mid to low 80s, with humidity levels still remaining low.

A cold front will sweep through the state overnight tonight, bringing the chance for a few storms and showers after midnight. The best chance for rain looks to be Dane county and north, so our Stateline communities will likely remain dry tonight. Rain accumulations will probably be minor, however, we now have a better-looking rain chance later this week!

A system will move through the upper Midwest on Wednesday. It previously looked like it would be pretty weak, but now has the potential to have a bit more energy behind it. This means that we have a better chance for storms on Wednesday, which also means that the heat and humidity will be taken down a few notches the rest of the week! Wednesday is still looking hot and humid, with heat indices nearing the triple-digits in the afternoon, but Thursday and Friday are looking a lot more comfortable!

