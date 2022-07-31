Police looking for suspect after man shot on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a man was shot on the city’s east side.

On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m, police responded to reports of a disturbance. On the 4500 block of Stein Ave., officers found a man officers with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police believe this was a targeted attack, not a random incident.

A K-9 unit and a drone were used to try to locate the suspect, but he hasn’t been found.

An investigation is ongoing.

