Red Sox double up on Brewers, salvage finale with 7-2 win

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez each had an RBI double that helped the slumping Red Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 for just their fourth victory in 17 games as the trade deadline approached. Bogaerts, Martinez and Vázquez all are in what could be in their final season with the Red Sox. Bogaerts can opt out of his contract and the other two are eligible to become free agents. Boston, which had a season-high eight doubles, was 3-7 on a season-long homestand and 8-19 in July.

