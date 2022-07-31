St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following two years off due to COVID-19, the St. Dennis Parish community reunited for the St. Dennis Festival, one of the largest area summer festivals.

During the festival, over 700 community members gathered and partook in an outdoor mass, games, and 5K fun run. The event also featured live music and a variety of food options.

The pastor at St. Dennis, Father Randy Timmerman, says the main purpose of the festival is to give thanks.

“There’s such excitement about just coming together as a people, and certainly for myself to see so many as well coming back who claim St. Dennis as home and mother and family if you will, so lots of gratitude on our hearts.”

For over 67 years the St. Dennis community has dedicated the last weekend in July to the celebration, Father Timmerman said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.

Latest News

House fire in Beloit leaves one person in hospital, up to $20,000 in damages
Lodi equestrian headed to Mongolia to compete in Mongol Derby
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD investigates multiple shots fired incidents across Madison
Police looking for suspect after man shot on Madison’s east side