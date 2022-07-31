St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following two years off due to COVID-19, the St. Dennis Parish community reunited for the St. Dennis Festival, one of the largest area summer festivals.

During the festival, over 700 community members gathered and partook in an outdoor mass, games, and 5K fun run. The event also featured live music and a variety of food options.

The pastor at St. Dennis, Father Randy Timmerman, says the main purpose of the festival is to give thanks.

“There’s such excitement about just coming together as a people, and certainly for myself to see so many as well coming back who claim St. Dennis as home and mother and family if you will, so lots of gratitude on our hearts.”

For over 67 years the St. Dennis community has dedicated the last weekend in July to the celebration, Father Timmerman said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.