Urban Triage helps connect community to Black businesses

As part of its annual “Summer Kick Back,” Urban Triage took the theme to Penn Park with a free...
As part of its annual “Summer Kick Back,” Urban Triage took the theme to Penn Park with a free event for everyone.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nonprofit is connecting the community with Black-owned businesses.

As part of its annual “Summer Kick Back,” Urban Triage took the theme to Penn Park with a free event for everyone.

There were costume competitions as well as food and drinks.

The nonprofit primarily serves the Black community, and as an organizer said, it created a space for Black business owners to be vendors.

“It’s important for us to be there for each other. Whether it’s supporting small business or giving away food and just being together, we’ve been missing that a lot. And I think today is exactly what we needed after this crazy pandemic,” Ciara Hart said.

This year’s theme was a battle of the decades: 90s versus 2000s. The best dressed could take home a prize.

