Badgers top Big Ten preseason honors

Badgers picked to finish first; Franklin, Robinson and Smrek named preseason all-conference
Wisconsin players huddle prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball...
Wisconsin players huddle prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The national champion Wisconsin Badgers were selected as the favorite in the 2022 Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll. While junior Devyn Robinson, sophomore Anna Smrek and Michigan State transfer Sarah Franklin were named to the Preseason All-Conference Team.

Robinson was a 2020 First-Team All-Big Ten honoree and earned a second-team nod in 2021. Smrek finished her freshman season being named MVP of the 2021 NCAA Championship, while Franklin was a 2021 First-Team All-Big Ten selection last season while playing with the Spartans.

The Badgers are on the hunt for another national title after winning in 2021 and have also taken home the last three Big Ten Conference titles.

In nine seasons with the Badgers, Head Coach Kelly Sheffield has led UW to four Big Ten championships with a 138-35 conference record.

The Badgers begin their season on August 20 with their annual Red vs. White Scrimmage, and open the regular season on the road at TCU on August 26.

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL:

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Ohio State

5. Penn State

6. Illinois (tie)

Michigan (tie)

8. Purdue

9. Northwestern

10. Maryland

11. Michigan State

12. Iowa

13. Indiana

14. Rutgers

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM:

Raina Terry, Jr., OH, Illinois

Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland

Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan

CC McGraw, Grad., L/DS, Minnesota

Jenna Wenaas, Jr., OH, Minnesota

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska

MADI KUBIK, Sr., OH, Nebraska

Lexi Rodriguez, So., L/DS, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., OH, Northwestern

Emily Londot, Jr., OPP, Ohio State

Mac Podraza, Sr., S, Ohio State

Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State

Sarah Franklin, RS-So., OH, Wisconsin

Devyn Robinson, Jr., MB/RS, Wisconsin

Anna Smrek, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin

