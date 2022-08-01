Beloit police to give update on March 2021 homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is promising a significant update into the killing of a 33-year-old man who was shot more than a year ago later today.

During a Monday afternoon news conference, Chief Andre Sayles plans to reveal his officers’ latest progress in their investigation into shooting death of Jordan Jefferson.

Jefferson was shot and killed outside a home in the 1100 block of W. Grand Ave. Very few details about the shooting, which happened shortly before midnight on March 30, 3021, have been released up to this point. At the time, police did not offer any information about the shooting other than it was believed to be an isolated incident.

It wasn’t until nearly a month later, when the victim’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King, reached out to NBC15 News to talk about her son’s death that his name could be confirmed.

