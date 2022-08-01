Bicyclist dead after crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist is dead Monday after a crash on Madison’s east side, police confirmed.

In its report, the Madison Police Department stated that officers arrived around 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way.

MPD explained that the bicyclist, who was in his 70s, and a box truck collided. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will release the name of the victim on another day, police added.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.