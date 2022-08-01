Body of missing fisherman found in Grant Co. lake

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MUSCODA, Wis. (WMTV) - Search crews have recovered the body of a 69-year-old Fennimore man who went missing Sunday afternoon while fishing on a Grant Co. lake.

Marlin Carl was reported missing shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he did not return at his usual time from fishing at Poffenrath Lake, according tot he Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office. His family spotted his boat still on the water but could not locate him.

Multiple first responders and members of the Dept. of Natural Resources searched around where the boat was located and did not find him, the Sheriff’s Office continued. After a Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 also was not able to locate Carl, the Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team was enlisted to help.

After their arrival, Carl’s body was located in the water and brought ashore, the statement said. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any information regarding how he may have ended up in the water

