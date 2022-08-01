Driver dies after truck hit by train in Grant Co.

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Glen Haven man died Saturday after the truck he was driving was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in the Cassville Township, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Osterhaus was hauling a trailer Saturday when he went to cross the rail lines in the 7100 block of Closing Dam Road. As the 69-year-old Osterhaus was crossing the tracks, a southbound BNSF train crashed into the passenger side of his 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash around 2:30 p.m. by their counterparts in Clayton Co., Iowa. Emergency crews responded to the crossing where Osterhaus was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

