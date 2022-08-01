Heating up with week

Heat indices nearing 100° Wednesday
Rising dew points through midweek.
Rising dew points through midweek.(WMTV NBC15)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Clearing skies today, low 80s
  • Humidity levels rise Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Hottest day of the week: Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a few thunderstorms overnight last night, skies will clear and dew points will be declining through the day today. Winds shifting out of the northwest will keep high temperatures seasonable, in the low 80s for most of southern Wisconsin. Then the heat will be turning up over the next few days!

Winds shift back out of the south tomorrow, bringing in more heat and humidity to the upper Midwest. High temperatures locally will reach the mid to upper 80s, with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s (sticky!). Even higher levels of heat and humidity for Wednesday, but a welcome cold front will sweep through Wednesday afternoon which will bring some scattered storms and some cooler weather. Right now our severe risk is low for Wednesday but with all the available energy from the heat and humidity that’s something we’ll keep an eye on.

We’ll wake up to some cooler and more comfortable conditions for both Thursday and Friday. High pressure in place will keep sky conditions quiet for the end of the week, though more heat will surge into the region for the weekend with high temperatures back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

