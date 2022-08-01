Janesville students offered city bus training as school transportation option

bus stop
bus stop(Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville middle and high school students will have the opportunity to learn how to use the city’s bus system to get to and from their schools, the city’s school district announced Monday.

The School District of Janesville revealed a partnership with the Janesville Transit System to hold a training for the students on Aug. 17. Students interested in attending the training will also get to learn about student semester bus passes and bus tokens.

The district noted that the location for the training will depend on what school the student will go to this fall. Specific times for the training and assigned locations will be announced later once a registrant list is finalized.

Families who are interested in the training should sign their student up before Aug. 12. They can sign up online or call Molly Rohde at 608-743-5061.

