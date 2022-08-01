MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop

(Pixabay)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police arrested a man on Sunday night after he admitted to breaking a business’s windows.

Police say a patrol officer found him laying on the ground next to a wheelchair in front of Discount Tire on 4645 Verona Road.

Several windows were broken in the tire shop, including the front door’s glass pane.

When questioned about the damage, the man admitted guilt and said he needed to go to jail.

The man was arrested for criminal damage to property and is currently being held at Dane County Jail.

