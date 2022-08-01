MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline

Crash on Beltline
Crash on Beltline(Michelle Baik)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said.

MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point and Gammon Road.

Witnesses said they saw the man driving erratically on the Beltline before the crash. Police said he was allegedly speeding when he rear-ended a sedan, pushing the sedan into a shoulder wall.

The report says after the crash, the erratic driver allegedly went off the road into a ditch. He hit a fence and went into the air before his car crashed into two other parked vehicles on Trillium Ct., near High Point Road.

Officials said the driver was cited for a second offense OWI and was taken to the Dane Co. Jail.

