MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said.

MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point and Gammon Road.

Beltline EB near Gammon Rd exit is down to one lane. Found a car on a tow truck and several people standing on the side of the highway. Waiting on other details from @madisonpolice pic.twitter.com/5ON2HZfpx0 — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) August 1, 2022

Witnesses said they saw the man driving erratically on the Beltline before the crash. Police said he was allegedly speeding when he rear-ended a sedan, pushing the sedan into a shoulder wall.

The report says after the crash, the erratic driver allegedly went off the road into a ditch. He hit a fence and went into the air before his car crashed into two other parked vehicles on Trillium Ct., near High Point Road.

Officials said the driver was cited for a second offense OWI and was taken to the Dane Co. Jail.

