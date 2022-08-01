Poynette man booked after 7-year-old shot in leg

The Poynette Police Department investigates after seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg, on...
The Poynette Police Department investigates after seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg, on July 30, 2022.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Poynette man is accused of leaving a gun within easy reach of a child after a seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg over the weekend.

On Monday, the Poynette Police Department offered an update on the allegations against the suspect but did not reveal any of the findings into how the little girl was injured. In a Facebook post, the police department indicated the suspect was booked on counts of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child as well as possessing drug paraphernalia.

Both allegations have been referred to the Columbia Co. District Attorney’s Office, the post noted, adding that the police department is expecting prosecutors to levy additional charges in the case.

In a previous statement, the police department indicated the injuries to the girl were not life-threatening. Officers found her when they responded around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday to a home in the 200 block of W. Seward St.

The suspect was taken into custody at that time. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Body of missing fisherman found in Grant Co. lake
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services celebrated Monday crossing 10 million COVID-19...
Wisconsin marks 10 million vaccine doses delivered
Train tracks stock image
Driver dies after truck hit by train in Grant Co.
68-year-old Madison man found