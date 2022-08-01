Poynette man booked after 7-year-old shot in leg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Poynette man is accused of leaving a gun within easy reach of a child after a seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg over the weekend.

On Monday, the Poynette Police Department offered an update on the allegations against the suspect but did not reveal any of the findings into how the little girl was injured. In a Facebook post, the police department indicated the suspect was booked on counts of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child as well as possessing drug paraphernalia.

Both allegations have been referred to the Columbia Co. District Attorney’s Office, the post noted, adding that the police department is expecting prosecutors to levy additional charges in the case.

In a previous statement, the police department indicated the injuries to the girl were not life-threatening. Officers found her when they responded around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday to a home in the 200 block of W. Seward St.

The suspect was taken into custody at that time. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

