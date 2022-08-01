Report: Brewers star closer Hader traded

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Boston.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the Brew Crew’s biggest names appears to be heading west.

Despite sitting three-games atop the National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers are about to trade Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

In exchange for their star closer, the Brewers are expected to receive closer Taylor Rogers, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

Passan described the haul as “significant,” but noted the Padres did not give up any of the top prospects they’ve been rumored to be dangling in front of the Nationals in hopes of luring Juan Soto to the west coast as well.

The Padres will have control of Hader, who has tallied 125 saves in his six seasons, for at least one more year, as he is not eligible for free agency until after next season.

