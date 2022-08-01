Report: Brewers star closer Hader traded

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the Brew Crew’s biggest names appears to be heading west.

Despite sitting three-games atop the National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers are about to trade Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

In exchange for their star closer, the Brewers are expected to receive closer Taylor Rogers, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Passan described the haul as “significant,” but noted the Padres did not give up any of the top prospects they’ve been rumored to be dangling in front of the Nationals in hopes of luring Juan Soto to the west coast as well.

The Padres will have control of Hader, who has tallied 125 saves in his six seasons, for at least one more year, as he is not eligible for free agency until after next season.

