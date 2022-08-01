Storms may spare Madison from the worst of Wednesday’s heat

Showers/storms are again expected Wednesday - just as highs climb into the 90s.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Scattered showers/storms early Monday morning - mainly before sunrise
  • Wednesday afternoon showers/storms may help offset the worst of the heat
  • High-pressure keeps the rest of the week calm and sunny

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure was located near the MN/ND/SD tri-state area. An attendant cold front extended South into Nebraska with a warm-front draped over Iowa and Illinois. That warm front will lift towards Wisconsin this evening as a low-level jet ramps up. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire along and ahead of the advancing cold front - weakening as they cross into the Badger State.

Storms will impact southern Wisconsin during the early Monday morning hours - primarily after midnight and before sunrise. A stronger storm or two is possible farther West of Madison, but storms are expected to remain sub-severe. Lows drop into the upper 60s/lower 70s with a breezy SW wind in place.

Clouds may be a bit stubborn to clear on Monday as the low pushes through the Great Lakes. Highs will be a tad cooler compared to today - only reaching into the lower 80s. NW winds will help keep Monday temperatures near normal.

As high-pressure rolls farther East, warm-air advances back into Wisconsin from the SW on Tuesday. Highs will climb back into the mid/upper 80s. A spotty storm can’t be ruled out, but most of the rain holds off until Wednesday.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Another warm-front lifts Northward into Wisconsin on Tuesday. As mentioned, a few spotty storms are possible as this front moves through. Dew points climb into the upper 60s and upper-level moisture increases. Scattered showers and storms are expected on Wednesday - which is welcome news since temperatures were expected to climb into the 90s.

The rain and cloud cover may offset the daytime heating - keeping highs in the upper 80s. However, if the rain is delayed into the mid/late afternoon, highs could still reach into the 90s - with heat index values topping 100°. Regardless, Wednesday is not looking as hot as it could have been!

High-pressure moves into the region for Thursday/Friday - keeping the rest of the week dry and sunny. Highs will return into the upper 80s next weekend with another chance for storms late Saturday into Sunday.

