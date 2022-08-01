Wisconsin marks 10 million vaccine doses delivered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials’ push to get the COVID-19 vaccine into as many arms as possible hit a new milestone last week with the 10 millionth dose delivered in Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services celebrated the accomplishment Monday, tweeting “Wow!”

“This is a tremendous milestone, and we couldn’t have gotten here without the hard work and dedication of everyone involved,” Gov. Tony Evers added in a separate DHS statement. “Whether you’re administering shots, scheduling appointments, answering phones, or sanitizing workstations – thank you.”

Even while marking eight digits worth of doses, health officials made clear they do not see their vaccination mission as over – and they say they have the numbers to back them up. In Monday’s statement, they pointed out how successful the vaccines have been in reducing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus.

The 10-million doses number celebrated Monday counts all shots given in the state and includes approximately a quarter-million people who do not live in Wisconsin. The shots given count also includes each of the shots that would have been given to someone who was fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna version. Broken down by type, the number of doses delivered of each version (as of Friday, July 29) are:

Johnson & Johnson: 344,690

Moderna: 3,777,222

Pfizer: 5,886,133

Of the 10 million doses delivered, approximately a quarter of them were boosters. According to DHS figures, just over two million people have received at least one booster shot, while another 500,000 vaccine doses have been administered as second or third boosters. Those numbers mean 35.1 percent of the state have been boosted. And, while Dane Co. has often led all its counterparts in most vaccination metrics (often substantially), it has slipped behind Menominee Co. by two-tenths of a percentage point (49.9 vs. 49.7) as both counties near having half of their populations boosted.

COVID-19 vaccines for Wisconsin residents, on July 29, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Anyone can still get a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost, the agency is also reminding people. Appointments can be made through local vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies. More information on vaccination locations is available at vaccines.gov.

DHS also noted that a fourth vaccine, this one from Novavax, is expected to be available in about two weeks. This new vaccine is protein-based, DHS explains, as opposed to the mRNA (Moderna and Pfizer) and viral vectors (Johnson & Johnson) types available now. Other protein-based vaccines include ones for Hepatitis B, influenza, and shingles. An appointment may be needed to get the Novavax one, the agency noted, because if its short shelf life.

