Barrett to close portion of jail, move inmates to other counties

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of Dane Co. inmates will be transferred to facilities in other counties following Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s decision to shut down an entire section of his jail.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced the east section of the seventh floor of the City County Building will be shut down. Barrett attributed the decision to “a lack of safe and humane jail space, along with ongoing staffing shortages.”

The Sheriff’s Office estimates that 65 men and women currently incarcerated at the Dane Co. jail will be moved to ones in Iowa, Oneida, and Rock counties. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office estimated that it will spend roughly $60 per day per inmate to house them at other facilities, noting that different counties could charge different rates.

Sheriff Barrett added that he will continue to push for the construction of a new jail, pointing to a six-year-old study that recommended to extending the life of the current jail.

