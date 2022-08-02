City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser

Family members of Uvalde shooting victims spoke during the council meeting in Hondo, just 40 miles east of Uvalde. (KABB, WOAI, CITY OF HONDO, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONDO, Texas (CNN) - A city council in Texas voted on Monday to revoke an agreement that would have allowed for a National Rifle Association-related fundraiser.

The Hondo City Council voted four to one to revoke the agreement that would have allowed members of the Friends of the NRA to host a fundraiser in a city-owned facility.

Hondo is just 40 miles east of Uvalde, where on May 24, a gunman entered an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“It is a slap in the face to all of Uvalde, especially the ones that lost a loved one, some of us being here today,” Jazmin Cazares, the sister of one of the shooting victims, said. “What’s an even harder slap in the face is the AR-15 you get if you donate $5,000 to the NRA.”

A city council in Texas voted four to revoke an agreement to allow the NRA to hold a fundraiser at a city-owned facility. (Hondo City Council)

Cazares spoke out during a time allotted for public comments during the council meeting.

“What you guys decide to do next with this NRA meeting either proves me right or proves me wrong about how I feel about Hondo,” she said.

The annual event, which has taken place for the past 15 years, was set to have a gun raffle with a chance at an AR-15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
The crash happened in the middle of a Friday night investigation
Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver

Latest News

The operation is a significant counterterrorism win for the Biden administration just 11 months...
Watching al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ key to his death
Kevin Carter, 32, was arrested for the death of his grandfather, Thomas Savage, 77.
Man arrested for brutal beating death of 77-year-old grandfather, police say
A Guatemalan police officer walks near alleged human traffickers, far right, who covered their...
Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination