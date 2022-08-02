‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign aims to help pets find loving homes

Dane Co. Humane Society Lonely Hearts Club
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!

The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need.

Clear The Shelters is encouraging those who don’t want to adopt to donate! Donations can be made at cleartheshelters.org, which gives 100% of proceeds to shelters and rescuers in need.

Those who are interested in adoption can use the WeRescue app to browse for adoptable pets, ask shelters questions and submit applications.

Five shelters in south central Wisconsin are participating in the effort this year:

The Dane County Humane Society kicked off this month by highlighting their own Lonely Hearts Club on Facebook, which are animals that have been at the shelter longer than usual. These pets will have lowered fees and other special perks for those looking to add a cuddly member to their family. The shelter asked that those looking for the pur-fect addition to their family this month check the club first.

Clear The Shelters has helped over 700,000 pets find their fur-ever home since it first began in 2015.

