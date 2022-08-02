DOJ: Richland Co. deputy sheriff accused of sexual assault

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Richland County correctional officer is accused of sexually assaulting someone inside of the jail, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed Tuesday.

The 31-year-old deputy sheriff was arrested in Richland Center on Tuesday and is expected to face a charge of second-degree sexual assault with an individual confined to a correctional institution by a correctional staff member, the DOJ stated.

Richland County Sheriff Clay Porter launched an investigation after allegations of misconduct by an employee of the sheriff’s office were brought up. The sheriff asked the DOJ to conduct an independent investigation in order to protect other possible victims inside of the jail.

The 31-year-old worked at the department as a deputy sheriff from March 2021 until Tuesday, which the DOJ noted was when he was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting in this case.

