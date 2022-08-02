EMS providers across Wisconsin receive funding for support, stability

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday an investment into supporting and stabilizing emergency medical services across the state.

Gov. Evers first announced the investment into EMS during his 2022 State of the State address. This $8 million investment is part of a $20 million investment.

“Our first responders play an absolutely vital role in the safety and security of our communities, and no matter what the emergency or where we live, we count on EMS providers to be there for us when we need them most,” Gov. Evers said. “But for too long, EMS providers and our local partners have been doing more with less, having to make tough decisions and even reduce or cut services that keep our communities safe.”

This one-time $8 million investment is funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act. The money could be distributed to public ambulance service providers, including volunteer fire departments, nonprofits and county and municipality services. The money can then be used for things such as new emergency service vehicles, safety upgrades to current vehicles, diagnostic medical equipment, patient transport equipment and more.

“Being able to access medical care quickly can provide life-saving minutes for families during their greatest time of need,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “This investment gives a boost to our state’s EMS providers who are facing many challenges and risking their lives every day to protect the health and safety of their communities.”

Gov. Evers made stops to Peshtigo, Wausau and Westby to highlight the support for funding EMS around the state.

The the rest of the $12 million EMS investment will be used for one-time flexible grants for small, under-resourced EMS providers who don’t qualify for existing state grants.

A full list of grant awardees and amounts can be found here.

