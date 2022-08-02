F-16 flyover scheduled during CrossFit Games in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin Wednesday in Madison and a special flyover is planned this week to celebrate, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said.

The DMA said the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is doing a low level fly-over Thursday near the Alliant Energy Center in Madison in support of the CrossFit Games opening ceremony, which begins at 1 p.m. that day.

Residents on Madison’s south side will be able to see and/or hear the two-ship formation of F-16s passing overhead around 1 p.m. for the flyover that is scheduled at approximately 1:15 p.m., officials said.

The Madison CrossFit games are scheduled to end on Sunday.

